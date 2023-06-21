Monopoly over Gurbani to end: Mann

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 20

The Assembly today passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that aims to make the broadcast and telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple free for all with no tender required.

During the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Bill aimed at freeing Gurbani from the undue control of a particular family.

“The SGPC, under the influence of a family that controls its affairs, had given intellectual property rights of telecasting Gurbani to a channel,” he said.

Mann questioned how telecast rights of Gurbani, which, he said, was the repository of knowledge and faith, could be given to any channel.

Ayali opposes ‘grip of one channel’ SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali said one channel shouldn’t have the exclusive rights over the telecast of Gurbani. While opposing the amendment Bill, he said the SGPC should start its own channel. He appealed to the state government to reconsider its decision as it would amount to interference in the SGPC affairs.

“PTC has exclusive rights over the live broadcast of Gurbani. It has virtually become owners of Gurbani, minting huge amounts of money. If one wants to subscribe to PTC in North America to listen to Gurbani, one has to shell out $54 for each TV set,” said CM Mann.

“They (the Badals) will lose money. This is the reason they are opposing the amendment. The Badals’ new plan is to hand over PTC Simran to the SGPC,” claimed the CM.

Mann said the Bill would not interfere in the religious affairs, rather it was a simple step to ensure that Gurbani reached every household.

Govt interfering in Sikh affairs: SAD (Sanyukt) Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday flayed the AAP government for passing the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and also blamed SAD leader Sukhbir Badal for bringing the situation to this extent. “By taking such illogical decisions, the AAP government is interfering in Sikh matters,” the former minister said. TNS

He said Section 125-A would be added to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, for the live and free-of-cost telecast of Gurbani. “The Act stipulates that it will be the duty of the board (the SGPC) to propagate the teachings of the Gurus by making uninterrupted (without on-screen advertisements or commercials) live feed (audio or audio as well as video) of Gurbani from Golden Temple available free of cost to all media houses, outlets, platforms and channels,” he added.