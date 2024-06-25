Monsoon around the corner but Sirhind Choe yet to be cleaned

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 24

Though the monsoon is around the corner, the cleanliness of the drains, choe passing through the district is yet to be properly undertaken by the irrigation department despite the fact that floods played havoc with the life and property of the people in Fatehgarh Sahib last year. The XEN (Irrigation) said that they have already initiated the cleaning of drains, including Sirhind Choe. However, the facts speak otherwise.

The people living in the colonies adjoining the Sirhind Choe expressed apprehension that the calamity may take over them again as during last year's floods, their houses were 10 to 15 feet deep under. They suffered huge losses during these floods in 2023. The residents claimed that no work has been started to clean up Sirhind Choe which lies in close proximity to the District Administrative Complex, historical Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Sirhind town, BBSB Engineering College, SGGS World University and various residential colonies.

As per sources, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill approved Rs 1.35 crore for the purpose and directed the XEN to clear the weed, elephant grass, silt, sarkanda, carpet grass and other obstructions that choke up the smooth flow of water from Sirhind Choe, Patiala Ki Roa and all other drains passing through the district.

They urged the MLA and the DC to expedite the work before the rains start.

When contacted, XEN Irrigation Rajinder Ghai said that they are already on the job and some of the work has been assigned to NREGA workers while the rest is being done by the department. Ghai said that Sirhind Choe will also be cleaned.

Meanwhile, Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai held a meeting with the officials of the sewerage board and civic body officials to make arrangements for drainage of water ahead of the rainy season. He said that the rains are going to start in the coming days and the drainage system of the city should be completely cleaned. He said that last year due to floods, many areas of the district were inundated causing huge loss of life and property and the district administration had to call the Army for rescue operation.

