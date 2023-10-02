Monsoon fury: 18K acres affected, ‘zero’ paddy produce expected in 15 Sultanpur Lodhi villages

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 1

This paddy season has nothing to offer to flood-hit farmers in 15 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala.

Of 35,000 acres under paddy cultivation in Kapurthala district, crop on 25,000 acres has been largely affected by raging Sutlej and Beas in Sultanpur Lodhi. As a result, farmers of certain villages, including Baupur, Baupur Jadid, Rampur Gaura, Bhaini Kadar, Bhaini Bahadar, Mand Sangra, Bandu Jadid, Bandu Kadim and Mand Mubarakpur are expecting “zero” produce.

Sarwan Singh of Baupur village said, “All our paddy crop is lost. We don’t have anything to sell in mandis. Whatever little was left during the floods, remains buried under the silt.” He said, “We have been forced to celebrate Black Diwali this year. Let alone paddy, we are even worried about sowing the next crop. Around 3 to 4 ft sand has deposited in our fields. How will we sow the next crop?”

Another farmer, Paramjit Singh, said, “In many villages — Baupur, Baupur Jadid, Sangra and Mand Mubarakpur — floodwater is still there in the fields. The floods have wreaked havoc and set us back by years. We doubt whether we can sow wheat even in 40 per cent of Sultanpur Lodhi. It will take months to desilt the fields. Many villages are still inaccessible.”

Kapurthala Chief Agricultural Officer Naresh Gulati said “The yield is expected to be quite low in Sultanpur Lodhi, which has 25,000 acres under paddy cultivation. The crop has been totally destroyed on 18,000 acres in Sultanpur Lodhi. We have set a target of 5.5 to 6 lakh metric tonnes of yield for the entire district.”

#Kapurthala #Monsoon #Sultanpur Lodhi