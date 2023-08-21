Monsoon fury: 3,500 still stranded in Ferozepur

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 20

Following the release of excess water from Harike, residents of border villages situated along the Sutlej continue to bear the brunt, with their homes getting flooded and leaving them without a roof over their heads.

Around 1,67,108 cusecs of water was released from Harike headworks today.

In a flood-related tragedy, a woman belonging to Kamale Wala village reportedly died of cardiac arrest after her house collapsed due to the onslaught of floodwater.

As per information, Oro Bai (55) was evacuated to her daughter’s house in Mamdot yesterday along with some family members. Later, her house collapsed and when she got to know this, she fainted and could not be revived.

“We got to know in the morning that my mother passed away. Within two days, we have lost everything from our house to other belongings,” said Jassa Singh, her son, adding that they had sent her to a safer place so that her life could be saved, but destiny had something else in store for her.

Though the district administration has reportedly rescued more than 3,000 villagers from the flood-affected villages — Kamale Wala, Alike, Gatti Raji ke, Chandi Wala, Jhugge Hajara Singh Wala, Jallo ke, Bhane Wala, Bhakhra, Tendi Wala, Metab Singh, Sheene Wala, Churi Wala, Khunder Gatti, New Bare ke, Peer Ismail Khan, Machhiwara and others — more than 3,500 villagers are still stranded in these villages and many of them are reluctant to move as they fear for their belongings and cattle.

Churi Wala village’s Raman Kaur (23), seven months pregnant, had to walk almost 9 km to reach a safer place near Hussainiwala memorial.

Meanwhile, the district administration along with the teams of the NDRF, the Army, the BSF and the Punjab Police continued the rescue operations in the villages. “Around 28 boats have been pressed into service to evacuate the people,” said the DC.

#Ferozepur #Monsoon