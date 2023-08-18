Ropar: Army, NDRF assist in rescue operations in flood-hit villages

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Ropar, August 17

Though water in the Sutlej has started receding, several villages in Nangal and Anandpur Sahib are still submerged.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) today rescued 14 persons, including women and children from Harsa Bela, and Patti Dulchi villages. A pregnant woman was also rescued by volunteers.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav said a unit of the Army had assisted the district administration in the rescue operations today.

Due to incessant rain in the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh, the water level in the Bhakra reservoir increased to 1,677.91 feet on August 15 morning following which the BBMB released 77,400 cusecs of water into the Sutlej.

Even as the administration has set up 23 relief camps for the flood-affected persons, a large number of volunteers reached submerged villages, including Dola Basti, Gujjar Basti near Bela Mojowal, Patti Dulchi, Harsa Bela and Palasi, to help to the needy.

Youths from Heerpur village arranged fodder for the cattle and a Mohali-based NGO “Manavta Ki Sewa” served meals to the affected persons. Similarly, volunteers from Nurpur Bedi reached out to people stuck in low-lying areas.

The Deputy Commissioner said the situation was under control and things would get normal in the next few days.

#Anandpur Sahib #Mohali #Monsoon #Nangal #Ropar