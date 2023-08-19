Monsoon Fury Punjab: Swollen Sutlej inundates 50 villages in Ferozepur district along Pakistan border

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 18

Around 50 villages along the Indo-Pakistan border have been submerged again due to heavy discharge of water in the Sutlej in this district.

As per information, 2,84,947 cusecs of water was released from Harike headworks while 2,58,910 cusecs from Hussainiwala. Special teams of the NDRF, the Army, the BSF and the police have been pressed into service for rescue operations which have been going on for the past 48 hours.

Rajesh Dhiman, DC, along with SSP Deepak Hillori, has been visiting villages with officials to supervise the relief and rescue operations.

The DC said around 1,800 people belonging to Kaluwala, Tendiwala, Hajara, Gatti Rajo Ke, Nai Gatti, Chandi Wala, Jallo Ke, Ruknewala, Dheera Ghara, Nihala Lavera, Bandala, Talli Gram, Kale ke Hithar, Rana Panj Grain, Habib ke, Gajniwala and Baggewala villages had been shifted to safer places. Dhiman said most villages were situated on the riverbed. Some villagers who were stranded at rooftops and trees were also rescued.

Meanwhile, a youth Harpreet was reportedly drowned at Mallanwala while his friend Parminder Singh was rescued. Also, the bridge connecting more than 20 villages at Hajara was again damaged due to heavy discharge of the Sutlej water.

Earlier, this bridge had collapsed on July 13 and was repaired by the administration with the help of villagers.

At Kaluwala village, which is surrounded by the Sutlej from three sides and Pakistan from one side, 145 villagers were rescued by the district administration. This village had remained inundated for the last one and half month. Kashmir Singh, a resident of Baggewala village said, “When I got up, I saw my house was inundated. In the blink of an eye, the water level gone up to four feet.”

Buta Singh, resident of Nihala Lavera, said he had four-acre land which was now submerged. “My crop has been destroyed for the third time this season due to floods. I have received no compensation from the government,” said Buta.

