Sukhmeet Bhasin
Mansa, July 17
Two more breaches have been reported on the embankments of the Ghaggar at Rorki and Jhanda Khurd villages in Sardulgarh, Mansa. As a result, thousands of acres have got inundated in these villages.
Earlier, two breaches were reported at Chandpura bundh in Haryana near Budhlada and Rorki.
The Army today inspected Chandpura bundh, but the work to plug the breach could not commence due to a rise in the water level.
Mansa Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh said two new breaches had been reported in Sardulgarh.
The floodwater today reached Riund Kalan in the state and Bhundar village in Haryana. As a precautionary measure, local residents placed sand bags outside their houses and shops.
Baldev Singh of Boha village said after flooding Kulrian, Gorakhnath, Chak Alisher and Birewala Dogra, the water had reached Bahman Wala and Gantu Kalan villages.
Jagjeevan Singh said Birewala Dogra village had been submerged and they were finding it difficult to rescue villagers. He said, “Local leaders and officials didn’t pay any heed to them.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers