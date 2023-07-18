Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, July 17

Two more breaches have been reported on the embankments of the Ghaggar at Rorki and Jhanda Khurd villages in Sardulgarh, Mansa. As a result, thousands of acres have got inundated in these villages.

Earlier, two breaches were reported at Chandpura bundh in Haryana near Budhlada and Rorki.

The Army today inspected Chandpura bundh, but the work to plug the breach could not commence due to a rise in the water level.

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh said two new breaches had been reported in Sardulgarh.

The floodwater today reached Riund Kalan in the state and Bhundar village in Haryana. As a precautionary measure, local residents placed sand bags outside their houses and shops.

Baldev Singh of Boha village said after flooding Kulrian, Gorakhnath, Chak Alisher and Birewala Dogra, the water had reached Bahman Wala and Gantu Kalan villages.

Jagjeevan Singh said Birewala Dogra village had been submerged and they were finding it difficult to rescue villagers. He said, “Local leaders and officials didn’t pay any heed to them.”

