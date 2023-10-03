Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 2

In the corresponding period last year, 666 quintals of paddy was purchased at Nahl mandi in Lohian. However, this kharif season, paddy arrivals have been nil, let alone purchase.

In fact, this grain market, which caters to around 12 villages, has become home to flood-hit residents of Dhakka Basti village.

According to information, around 2.50 lakh bags of paddy were procured at Nahl mandi last year. This season, arhtiyas are hardly expecting 50,000 bags. While numerous farmers lost their entire crops due to flooding, those who managed to resow paddy have to wait for the crop to mature.

Even, no arrival has been reported at Mehrajwala and Gidderpindi grain markets. Last year, 5,698 quintals of paddy was procured at Mehrajwala and 1,212 quintals at Gidderpindi till October 3.

Commission agent Prince Gupta said when a farmer gets affected, everyone suffers.

Sarabjit Singh of Gatta Mundi Kasu said he had sown paddy on 20 acres but lost crop on 10 acres due to flooding. “Last year, I took my produce to Nahl mandi. Now, the mandis are lying almost empty,” he said.

Tejinder Kumar, secretary, Market Committee, Lohian, said, “The procurement starts early in Lohian as compared to other parts of the district. This season, paddy arrivals will be late and less.”

Meanwhile, 20 families of Dhakka Basti staying put at Nahl mandi for the last three months are a worried lot. “When farmers will arrive with their produce in the coming days, it will get difficult for us to stay here. We are being asked to move to another place,” said, Buta Singh, who lost his home in the floods.

