Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 7

It has been over a month since Sajandeep Singh of Jalalabad village in Tarn Taran was allegedly kidnapped by illegal travel agents who duped him on the pretext of sending him to Canada. With the police failing to make any significant progress in the case, his family members say they are losing hope of his return.

The police had arrested two persons, who are lodged in jail, but the prime suspects are still absconding. On the complaint of victim’s brother Gurmit Singh, the police had booked Gurbinderpal Singh, alias Bholu, his wife Kulwinder Kaur, Ravi Singh, Saba Singh, and Amrik Singh, all of Janiyan village in Jandiala; Ranjit Kaur of Varana village in Tarn Taran; and Dalbir Singh, his wife Mandeep Kaur and Davinder Kaur, all of Tarn Taran.

Shattered dream Sajandeep Singh of Tarn Taran gave Rs 17 lakh to travel agents for sending him to Canada

Failed to get visa, victim went to their village to get money back; missing since then

The complainant alleged, “Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder are our relatives who introduced us to the others. They demanded Rs 17 lakh for sending my brother to Canada. We gave some amount in cash and the remaining via transfer in various bank accounts. But they failed to send Sajandeep to Canada even one year after taking the money.

“On May 1, Sajandeep went to meet Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder at Janiyan village for demanding the money back, but didn’t return. When we went there, we found the house locked. Villagers told us the couple along with other accused thrashed Sajandeep, bundled him in a car and fled.”

Since then they had been making rounds of the police station, but to no avail. Balwinder Singh, SHO, Jandiala police station, said, “We have arrested Ranjit Kaur and Amrik Singh. They told us that Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder could provide information on Sajandeep’s whereabouts. Raids are on to nab them and the other accused.”