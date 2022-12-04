Months on, Punjab Public Service Commission yet to release examination results

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, December 3

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is yet to release the results of recruitment exams conducted months ago.

At times, the commission takes over a year to conduct exams for various posts from the date of publishing the advertisements.

Some recruitment exams conducted by the PPSC are under scrutiny for alleged tampering and cheating.

For instance, a notification for the recruitment of naib tehsildars was released in December 2020, but the exam was conducted after a gap of one and a half years in May this year. The results of the exam was released five months later in October.

The said exam has now come under the scrutiny of the Vigilance.

The commission had conducted the exam for the recruitment of 53 junior engineers (civil) in the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board after a gap of 11 months in March this year.

Similarly, an advertisement for the recruitment of functional managers at the Department of Industries was released in December 2021, but the exam was conducted in June this year. The result of the exam is yet to be released.

The results of a number of other exams, including for the recruitment of 15 college principals in May, 119 school principals conducted in July, inspectors in co-operative societies conducted in September, are also awaited.

Apart from these, some recruitment exams are yet to be conducted, despite these being advertised months ago.

The advertisements for filling 19 posts of Assistant Town Planner in the Department of Town and Country Planning and Deputy District Attorneys were released in May, and that for the recruitment of 78 senior assistants in the Public Works Department was released in July.

Exams for all these posts are yet to be conducted.

An aspirant, Simran of Mansa, said, “The PPSC should carry out the recruitment process for various posts in a time-bound manner. With so many recruitments under its ambit, the office should also release an annual calendar for conducting the exams.”

A candidate for the naib tehsildar recruitment exam, who is already a government officer, said, “In comparison, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declares the results of its exams in a matter of 15-20 days, while the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board declares the results of the exams for category C and D posts within two months.”

PPSC Secretary Simarpreet Kaur and Examination Secretary Karamjit Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.