Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

New Delhi, January 1

The Centre on Monday declared Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar a designated terrorist under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, had gone to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and has been running his criminal activities from there, including murders and extortion. He is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In an official notification, the Home Ministry has said Goldy Brar, son of Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur, born on April 11, 1994, who presently lives in Canada’s Brampton, is associated with pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa.

It further said Brar, backed by a cross-border agency, is involved in multiple killings and “professes radical ideology, figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms”.

“The Central Government believes that Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar is involved in terrorism and is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act,” says the notification. The Centre says Brar has been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying these for his violent activities.

The notification further says Brar has been conspiring to disrupt peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through “nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities”.

A Red Corner Notice has been issued against him by Interpol, Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France.

A non-bailable warrant dated December 12, 2022, was issued against Brar, who is also a subject of the Look Out Circular issued on June 15, 2022. The MHA has added his name as a 56th terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the UAPA, 1967. The action comes while exercising powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section 35 of the Act.

Brar had claimed responsibility for the 2022 murder of Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa. According to the 1,850-page chargesheet filed in the Moosewala case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing.

