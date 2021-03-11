Sidhu Moosewala had concerts lined up in Canada, US next month

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 2

Slaim singer Sidhu Moosewala was set to do live concerts in Canada and the US next month. On June 4, he was to perform at a club in Gurugram.

On July 23, he was scheduled to perform at Vancouver, July 24 at Winnipeg, July 30 at Toronto and July 31 at Calgary in Canada. In the US, he was to hold a live concert at New York on August 5, Chicago on August 6, Fresno on August 12 and Bay Area on August 13.

Moosewala had recently posted the tour programme on his social media profile with a status “We are coming Canada and US”. He also released a teaser for his Canadian and US live concert tour, asking his fans to buy the tickets. In fact, the singer had put discount coupons on his social media accounts for his fans. But now, all his shows stand cancelled with the tragic death. Hours before Moosewala was shot dead, the ticket sale for his Vancouver concert was delayed due to ‘security issues’.

