Sidhu Moosewala killing: 4 shooters identified; 8 held so far

Chandigarh, June 7

The Punjab Police today claimed to have identified four shooters allegedly involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala and raids were on to nab them. They also officially announced the arrest and nomination of at least eight persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring shooters of the singer, who was shot on May 29.

Suspect shared vital information Kekda shared with shooters and handlers inputs like singer not being accompanied by guards, not travelling in a bullet-proof vehicle, number of occupants. Parmod Ban, ADGP, Anti-gangster task force

A police spokesperson said those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonepat, Haryana; and Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 pm on May 29 along with two persons — Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) — was shot by unidentified assailants while he was driving his Thar vehicle. The police have not disclosed the identity of the shooters and requested the media not to print/post photos of any suspects as it could hamper investigation.

Divulging the roles of the arrested persons, ADGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Parmod Ban on Tuesday said in a statement Sandeep, alias Kekda, on the directions of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, had kept tabs on the singer’s movements by posing as his fan. Kekda even took selfies with the singer when the latter left home minutes before his murder, he added.

“Kekda shared inputs like the singer not being accompanied by guards, not travelling in a bullet-proof vehicle, number of occupants and vehicle details with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad,” ADGP Ban said.

He said Manpreet Manna had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bhau, who further delivered the car to two persons — suspected to be the shooters — on the directions of Saraj Mintu, a close aide of Brar and Thapan. The ADGP said the fifth accused, Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, had provided shelter to two associates of Brar, who came from Haryana in January 2022, and also got recce conducted of Moosewala’s home and surrounding areas through them, while Monu Dagar had arranged two shooters and helped assemble the team of shooters to carry out the murder on the directions of Goldy Brar.

He said Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb had handed over the Balero vehicle to shooters and also provided them hideout.

ADGP Ban said the SIT headed by IGP, PAP, Jaskaran Singh has been working strategically and efforts were being made to arrest the identified shooters and other accused persons involved in the crime.

#goldy brar #punjab gangsters #punjab police #sandeep kekda #sidhu moosewala