Moosewala killing: Bishnoi-Moosewala tiff on phone led to singer’s murder: Sachin

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, October 11

Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew and accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case Sachin Thapan has made some new revelations regarding the singer’s murder to Mansa police during police remand.

Sources claim that he has told Mansa police that Moosewala had an argument with Lawrence over kabaddi cup, which was followed by another one with Lawrence and Goldy Brar on phone. And this ultimately led to the conspiracy to kill him. But police officials are tight-lipped on the matter.

During interrogation, Sachin revealed that he was with Lawrence in the prison when all this happened. He said he knew in 2021 that Moosewala would be murdered. Sachin said he was in Rajasthan’s Ajmer Jail along with Lawrence in August 2021. During that time, the kabaddi cup was to be held in Punjab and was being organised by Bambiha Gang. Lawrence told Moosewala over the phone not to go to this tournament venue as Lucky Patial, the organiser, was his rival.

Despite Lawrence’s warning, Moosewala went there. Lawrence later asked him on phone why he went there. According to police sources, Sachin said Lawrence abused Moosewala, who also responded in the same way.

Sources claimed that Sachin had also admitted to the role of a Mansa resident, who is in Dubai presently, in helping him flee the country. Mansa police have started a probe against him as well.

Meanwhile, Sachin was brought to Bathinda Central Jail from Mansa today. Earlier, he was taken to Civil Hospital in Bathinda, where his medical was conducted.

