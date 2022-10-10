Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

Mansa, October 9
In a breakthrough in the gangster Deepak Tinu escape case, the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) team has arrested Tinu’s girlfriend from Mumbai.
After conducting her medical examination, she was presented in a court at Mansa. She has been sent to police remand till October 14 by the court.
As per sources, the woman has been identified as Jatinder Kaur of Ludhiana.
During her interrogation, it came to light that Tinu had made a well-planned escape plan in Goindwal Sahib jail. The Punjab Police are tight-lipped over this development and no senior official is ready to speak on this case.
Tinu, an A-category gangster and one of the accused in the Moosewala murder case, had escaped from the custody of the Mansa police on the intervening night of October 1 and 2. A native of Bhiwani in Haryana, Tinu had earlier escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police in June 2017 after his aide Sampat Nehra sprayed pepper in the eyes of a police officer at the Panchkula Civil Hospital. He was re-arrested in December that year from Bengaluru.
Tinu is an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria — the main accused in the Moosewala murder case.
