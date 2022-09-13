Moosewala Killing: Kekra's brother Bittu arrested

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 12

Making another arrest in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the police have caught Bittu, the brother of gangster Sandeep Kekra, who did recce of the singer at Musa village.

As per police sources, Bittu has been arrested from Dabwali in Haryana. He has also been accused of doing recce of Moosewala. The police had been searching for Bittu who had earlier been in a jail with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

One of the shooters who fired at Moosewala’s car was in contact with Bittu.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora said Bittu was produced in a Mansa court after a medical examination at the Civil Hospital. He said the court had sent him to a five-day police custody. The SSP said Bittu would be questioned regarding his contacts.

On Saturday, the police arrested Deepak Mundi, the sixth shooter, along with his two accomplices, Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Jokar.