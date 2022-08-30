Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

Tribune News Service

In twin major developments in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Punjab Police have got accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan while the location of another prime accused, Anmol Bishnoi, has been traced to Kenya. Both had fled India on fake passports before the crime was committed on May 29.

Mastermind Goldy Brar and Lipin Nehra are the other two accused hiding abroad

The Punjab Police and the MEA are working on the extradition of Sachin Thapan Undertrial linked to Middukhera case attacked A murder accused, probed in Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder case, was fired upon on the Nalagarh court premises where he was brought for hearing in a case from Nahan jail

The Punjab Police and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) were moving swiftly to extradite Sachin, lest some legal hurdle cropped up, police officials confirming the development said. A communication from the Ministry of External Affairs to the Punjab Police has sought all details about the accused, his criminal history, arrest warrants and role in the Moosewala case for expediting the extradition. The officials said efforts were afoot to arrest Anmol, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been listed as the mastermind in the case. They said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) led by ADGP Pramod Ban with AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikramjit Brar had traced Anmol’s movement. The AGTF and the Mansa police are also learnt to be preparing documents to extradite Sachin.

Sachin and Anmol are among the four gangsters who were allegedly involved in the sensational killing and were hiding abroad. The other two are Goldy Brar and Lipin Nehra.

Police officials said Lawrence Bishnoi had, in a well-hatched conspiracy to protect his brother Anmol and close associate Sachin, procured fake passports for them. The passports were issued by the Regional Passport Office, Delhi. The officials said Lawrence wanted the duo to co-ordinate and execute the crime from abroad without being noticed or held culpable. Anmol has 18 criminal cases pending against him and he was last in Jodhpur jail from where he was released on bail on October 7, 2021. Similarly, Sachin is wanted in 12 criminal cases.

