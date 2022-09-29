Moosewala killing: Ludhiana police to bring Bishnoi’s accomplice on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 28

The Ludhiana Commissionerate is set to bring gangster Kanwar Randeep Singh, alias SK Kharoud, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi on production warrant from the Tihar Jail for his alleged role in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sources said production warrant of Kharoud had been obtained by the Ludhiana police.

Gangster Kanwar Randeep Singh, alias SK Kharoud

Automatic rifle, ammunition seized An automatic rifle, two magazines and 60 rounds were seized from fields at Arif Ke village, located around 20 km away from Ferozepur headquarters. The place from where the consignment has been seized is situated around four-five kilometre away from the Indo-Pak border

Kharoud, son of a retired cop and resident of Baran village in Patiala, remained chairman of the Panjab University Students’ Union.

He had been facing 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery. He was arrested in July 2017 and was lodged at the maximum-security Nabha Jail. After coming out on bail in September 2018, he started committing crime again.

In January, he murdered former sarpanch Tara Dutt, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Patiala. He was recently nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell for his alleged involvement in terror activities and for hatching conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders in Punjab.

A senior official privy to the development said Kharoud’s name cropped up in Moosewala’s murder during interrogation of Ludhiana-based transporter Baldev Chaudhary for his alleged role in supplying weapons to the shooters, at the behest of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Chaudhary confessed that he was also in touch with Kharoud for arranging illegal weapons to kill Moosewala.

Chaudhary even admitted that Kharoud used to talk to Bishnoi, Brar and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda before the murder of Moosewala, said the officer. On the basis of revelation, the Ludhiana police had booked Kharoud in Moosewala’s murder case.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge, Crime Branch, said Kharoud was “A” category gangster. “We have booked him in Moosewala murder case. We will soon bring him on production warrant to know about the supply of illegal weapons for the singer’s killing. Chaudhary had named Kharoud for arranging sophisticated weapons,” said Juneja.