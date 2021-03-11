Sidhu Moosewala killing: Man who kept tabs on singer arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

On the trail of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killers, the Punjab Police today arrested Sandeep alias Kekra, who allegedly provided real-time information to the eight sharp shooters on the singer’s movement.

Kekra’s questioning, police sources said, pointed to the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kekra is a trusted aide of Sachin Bishnoi, who is a nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi. Sachin had claimed to have got Moosewala eliminated to avenge student leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in May last year. This was after Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, in a social media post, owned responsibility for the crime. Brar and Bishnoi are associates.

Police officials said Kekra had provided clues that pointed to the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and nephew Sachin. Kekra kept a watch on Moosewala’s house. He mingled with the fans and took a selfie with the singer a day before the latter was done to death. “The killers too approached Moosewala for a selfie. Just as he stopped to oblige them, they surrounded his Thar and opened fire,” said an official. Another suspect in the case is a native of Takhatmal village, Sirsa. Meanwhile, the Moga police took into custody Davinder alias Kala, who was nabbed in Fatehabad. Two suspects in the killing were allegedly sheltered by Kala. Meanwhile, the eight sharp shooters are learnt to have been identified. They hailed from Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra, the sources said.

#goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #sidhu moosewala #vicky middukhera