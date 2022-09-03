Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 2

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has received a ‘threatening’ email on the former’s official ID by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The family has informed the Mansa police, which have started a probe into the matter.

Parents gone abroad The slain singer’s parents have gone abroad on Friday and there is no word yet on the reason for their visit and return. The confirmation about their foreign tour has been given by Chamkaur Singh Sidhu, the singer's maternal uncle.

SSP Gaurav Toora said the police had contacted Google to probe whether the email was real or fake. He said the security of Moosewala’s parents had been increased since the day of the singer’s murder.

The threat email has been sent by shooter Ajay Lawrence, telling Balkaur not to say anything about the security of Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The email reads, “Listen Moosewala’s father, we will kill you if you talk to the media about Bishnoi’s security.” “The fake encounter of shooters Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Manu Kussa happened only because of the pressure of Moosewala’s father. You are not the owner of India that only those persons will get security who you want. If you speak, we will kill you more brutally than your son,” it added.

Meanwhile, the singer’s parents have gone abroad this morning. Recently, Balkaur had said he may have to travel abroad to look after his son’s business (reportedly in Canada).

