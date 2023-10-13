Sidhu Moosewala killing: Weapons used in shooting were sent by US man, Sachin Thapan tells cops

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, October 12

Gangster Sachin Thapan’s fresh disclosures made to the police regarding the killing of Sidhu Moosewala partially took the lid off the mystery on the source of the weapons used by four of the six shooters in the crime and where were those disposed of later.

The disclosures made public on Wednesday revealed the name of a new person who allegedly supplied the weapons used to kill Moosewala. Sachin knows him by the name Dhanasu, who belongs to Amritsar and is now settled in the USA.

Sachin reveals that Dhanasu had — on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi — sent one revolver and three or four pistols, all .30 bore or 9 mm, to the shooters. But Sachin does not know who had supplied the AK-47 used in Moosewala’s killing, which was later recovered from Maanu Kussa and Jagroop Roopa when they were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police. Sachin has disclosed that only Goldy Brar knows the source of the AK-47 rifle.

Punjab Police or Delhi Police, which had questioned Sachin Thapan, have not been able to find the weapons used by four of the six shooters. These weapons were of the .30 bore and 9mm category.

An interesting disclosure is regarding the media interviews by the gangsters. Sachin says the questions posed in media interviews were dictated by Goldy Brar, thus saying the interviews were stage-managed. He said Goldy Brar sent questions to a Delhi-based journalist who asked the same questions in the interview.

