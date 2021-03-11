Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn’t want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

New Delhi, May 31

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court following the denial of his plea by an NIA court where he pleaded not to give his custody to Punjab Police, expressing fears of a ‘fake encounter’.

Bishnoi has alleged that due to political pressure Punjab Police could resort to any means.

“I have moved a petition before the High Court for my client. We have requested in our plea that Tihar Jail authorities and Delhi Police be directed that if Punjab Police come to take Bishnoi to Punjab on transit or production remand, full security be given to him," said Bishnoi's lawyer Vishal Chopra.

“There is an apprehension of a fake encounter by Punjab Police,” said Chopra.

Currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi, Bishnoi also sought that a probe against him be conducted in the jail and not with the police obtaining his physical custody.

However, the court dismissed his plea, saying security is a state subject.

Now, there is a possibility that Punjab Police can come to Delhi anytime to take Bishnoi to Punjab. IANS