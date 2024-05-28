Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 27

Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s second death anniversary, May 29, will be a low-key affair this time.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said due to the Lok Sabha poll, his son’s second death anniversary would be a family affair.

His family said, “Till the killers and conspirators of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder are not punished, our fight for justice will continue. His murder is part of a big conspiracy.”

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memorial in Musa village.

On his first death anniversary, a huge gathering was observed at a grain market in Mansa.

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa on May 29, 2022, by six assailants.

