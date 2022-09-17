Moosewala’s father admitted to PGIMER

Patiala, September 16
Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has been admitted in a private ward in the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the PGIMER due to vascular blockage. He was first taken to a Patiala hospital on Thursday night after he complained of chest pain. He was taking treatment from former Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who is also a renowned cardiologist.
Dr Gandhi said, “Balkaur came to me on Thursday with chest pain before he was admitted to a private hospital in Patiala. He is stable now.”
Doctors at the Patiala hospital said Balkaur was suffering from microvascular angina. Doctors have advised him a coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, which is said to be a procedure used to treat coronary artery disease which is the narrowing of the coronary arteries.
Soon after the news spread, politicians queued up to meet him at the hospital.
