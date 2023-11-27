Moosewala’s father hits out at Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Mansa, November 26

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh today attacked the state government over alleged firing at actor-cum-singer Gippy Grewal’s house in Canada yesterday.

Balkaur accused the government of providing security to Lawrence Bishnoi, who later claimed responsibility for the episode on Facebook.

Moosewala’s father said the government could not do anything regarding the interview of his son’s “killer” (Bishnoi) and it was only after the interference of the Punjab and Haryana High Court that some relief was provided in the matter.

The next date of hearing in the case is on November 28. The state government is yet to prove that the Bishnoi’s interview had occurred inside a prison.

Balkaur expressed hope that all accused are presented during the next hearing. The accused should be presented physically, he added.

The slain singer’s father also questioned the state government on the alleged attack on the house of Gippy Grewal.

Balkaur claimed that his son used to pay crores of rupees to the government but was not provided adequate security.

