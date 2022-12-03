Sidhu Moosewala's father hopeful of justice now

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 2

Sidhu Moosewala’s father has expressed satisfaction over the detention of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an alleged mastermind in the Moosewala murder case, in California.

Talking to mediapersons at Musa village in Mansa today, Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala, said: “I am happy that Goldy Brar has been taken into police custody in California and now I am hopeful that the Indian Government will make serious efforts to bring him back to India to put him behind bars.”

Balkaur Singh said: “Now that Goldy has been detained, there is hope that justice will be delivered. I request that after bringing him back to India, his narco test must be conducted to bring out several truths pertaining to the murder case. Lawrence Bishnoi and celebrities from the music industry should also be questioned by bringing them face-to-face with these gangsters to unravel the truth.”

A police official posted in Mansa said after the murder of Moosewala, there was a sudden increase in fan following of the singer in Canada. So Goldy Brar had moved from Canada to California.

