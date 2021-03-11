Sidhu Moosewala's father writes to Amit Shah for prompt probe

Mansa, June 2
Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding an inquiry by a central agency into their son’s murder.
In a letter to Shah, singer’s father Balkaur Singh on behalf of the family demanded a prompt investigation into the case.
Earlier, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited Musa village in Mansa district to offer condolences to the bereaved family. “It’s a murder of democracy. There is complete lack of governance in the state,” he said.
Lack of governance
There is complete lack of governance in the state… AAP’s real face of deceit has been exposed. —Gajendra Shekhawat, Union Minister
Arguing that a systematic review could have been done to withdraw or prune security, Shekhawat said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had gained little from the move, which had led to the singer’s murder. In fact, people of the state had realised “novices cannot govern and the AAP’s real face of deceit has been exposed”.
State party president Ashwani Sharma, general secretaries Rajesh Bhaga and Dyal Singh Sodhi along with party leaders Arvind Khanna and Sunil Jakhar also met the family.
Govt’s negligence, alleges Bhattal
Congress leader and former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal claimed the murder was the result of negligence on part of the state government. She asked all parties to come on a common platform for a joint strategy to “save” Punjab.
