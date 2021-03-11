Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wants judicial probe, request sent to HC

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 30

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up of a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Explain basis on which security pruned: HC Chandigarh: Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday asked Punjab to explain the basis on which it had withdrawn/pruned the security of protectees and how information on the security withdrawal had come in the public domain. He set a two-day deadline for furnishing the information. (Read news) Was misquoted On no occasion have I ever said Moosewala is a gangster or affiliated with gangsters. — VK Bhawra, DGP Autopsy 25 bullet wounds I Injuries to left lung & liver I Right elbow shattered I 2 bullets in the right leg

CM Mann said the decision was taken following a request by Moosewala’s father Balkar Singh Sidhu. He said the government would ensure full cooperation to the commission, including roping in any central agency like the NIA.

Principal Secretary (Home) Anurag Verma later wrote to HC Registrar General Sanjiv Berry, asking for an inquiry by a sitting Judge. Earlier Moosewala’s father wrote an emotional letter to the CM, seeking a judicial probe and involvement of the CBI and NIA in the inquiry. He also demanded that the accountability of officers, who reviewed his son’s security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover, be fixed.

CM Mann said all aspects of the security reduction of the slain singer were also under scrutiny and responsibility of lapse, if any, would be fixed. Sources, meanwhile, said the state police were in a spot over the handling of the case. Eyebrows were raised as to why the CM chose to announce a judicial probe, although police sources termed the move “routine under the prevailing circumstances”.

DGP VK Bhawra today issued a clarification over his statement, claiming an accomplice of Moosewala was linked with the murder of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera. The statement was misread by some, said Bhawra. “On no occasion have I ever said that Moosewala is a gangster or affiliated with gangsters. Claims and counter-claims by various persons surfaced on social media. The investigation will look into all such aspects,” he said.

