Sidhu Moosewala's kin get back his pistol, cellphone

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 6

A year after the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, his family has got his pistol and two mobile phones back from the court. The family had made an appeal to the court for their custody. After giving these to them, the court has ordered that they will have to be brought with them on every appearance.

Moosewala’s family had to reportedly furnish a bond of Rs 4 lakh for the pistol and Rs 1 lakh for the mobile phone. The pistol will now be registered in the name of Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur. The court told Moosewala’s family that as long as the murder case was going on, they would not sell the mobile phone and the pistol.