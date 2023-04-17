Moosewala's merchandise on sale

Bathinda: Merchandise of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh was sold during the Baisakhi event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo. The merchandise included key chains, T-shirts and handkerchiefs with photos of the duo.

Turncoats in dilemma

Jalandhar: Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, several Dalit leaders have moved from one political party to another. All such turncoats are facing a terrible time as their rivals are uploading their old videos where they had attacked the parties they have joined. The biggest target of all the parties is AAP candidate Sushil Rinku, who quit the Congress. In one of the videos, Rinku can be seen asking women to note down how many months AAP is late in doling out Rs 1,000 per month, which the patry guaranteed during the 2022 Assembly poll.

BJP leader turns emotional over son’s exit

Jalandhar: A very emotional moment was witnessed during the exit of BJP leader Mahinder Bhagat from the saffron outfit. Mahinder’s 90-year-old father and former minister Bhagat Chunni Lal and ex-MLA KD Bhandari shed tears addressing a presser over his decision. Their camaraderie goes back a several decades and the party leaders said Mahinder had met them just a day ago. Mahinder claimed that his father was harassed.

Tourists left high and dry

Amritsar: A day after anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, tourists were in for a shock as they found its gate closed. The flow of visitors was high on April 14 owing to ‘Khalsa Sajna Diwas’. Irked tourists could be seen asking police personnel the reason behind the closure, but failed to get any answer. A retired bank employee said he along with his relative decided to visit Jallianwala, but it was closed without any prior notice.

Officials flout orders with impunity

Patiala: Despite the state government’s order directing officials not to leave the headquarters without the approval of the competent authority, the latter continue to flout norms with impunity. Many medical officers in Patiala, Malerkotla, Ludhiana and Sangrur continue to leave their stations. Even the police and the Vigilance Bureau officers also travel to their place of posting every morning and return in the evening. Patiala, Mohali and Chandigarh seem to be the favourite destination of such employees. “In case of any emergency, such employees will face difficulty in reaching their place of posting. Even on weekends, they are found missing,” said a Cabinet Minister, who gave assurance that strict action would be initiated.

Cradle for abandoned babies

Gurdaspur: The District Child Welfare Council has set up a cradle at Bal Bhawan. This will benefit children who have been abandoned by their parents. After following the standard operating procedures, the child will be taken to the Civil Hospital before it is handed over to the State Adoption Agency, Jalandhar. A day will come when the baby outgrows the cradle, but it may not be able to forget the hands that saved it.

Guards to keep strays at bay

Muktsar: In a first, the Kutcha Arhtiya Association, Muktsar, has hired 25 security guards for the ongoing wheat procurement season. These guards will not just keep the stray animals at a bay, but also stop theft of grain from the mandi. Besides, they will help in managing traffic in the grain market. The commission agents and farmers from nearby areas are also appreciating this step.