Moosewala's mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

Director of Jindal Heart Institute and IVF centre says it is our duty to take care of pregnant woman weather they are above 50 years or below and this is fully legal



Moosewala's father alleges Punjab govt 'harassing' him over newborn son



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in a video message has accused the Punjab government of harassing him over the birth of his second son.

Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. They had opted for the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Union Health Ministry wrote to the Punjab government on March 14 and sought a report regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Kaur while citing a media report.

According to sources, it was pointed out in the letter that under section 21 (g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years.

While Moosewala's father is aged around 60, his mother Charan Kaur is 58 years old.

While talking to The Tribune over phone, Dr Rajesh Jindal , director of Jindal Heart Institute and IVF centre, Bathinda, where Moosewala’s younger brother was born three days back, said ‘We don’t know where they got the IVF implanted, they came to us when Moosewala’s mother was pregnant and it is our duty to take care of pregnant woman weather they are above or below 50 years and this is fully legal.”

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The singer had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa.

