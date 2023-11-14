Moosewala’s new song released

Tribune News Service

Mansa, November 13

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s new song “Watch-Out” has been released on Diwali. This is the fifth song released after Moosewala’s murder in May 2022. Its premiere was watched live by 4 lakh people on YouTube. The song was released by his father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur on Moosewala’s YouTube channel.

A huge craze was seen among the fans of Sidhu Moosewala for the song. Within 30 minutes of its release, more than 15 lakh people viewed it and seven lakh liked it. At the same time, the song got 4.17 lakh likes in the first minute. The song also managed to cross the mark of 10 lakh views in just 13 minutes.

#Diwali #Mansa #Sidhu Moosewala #Youtube