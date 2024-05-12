Moosewala’s parents visit Golden Temple with newborn

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, along with their baby boy, on Saturday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. It marked the first visit of the newborn, named Shubhdeep, to the religious site.

Talking to mediapersons here, Balkaur Singh said that they came to seek blessings of Guru Ramdas Ji. He said that the Congress party approached him to contest the election but he refused due to busy domestic schedule.

He said he will continue to seek justice for killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

