Zira liquor factory: Morcha threatens to intensify protest

Ferozepur, March 31
Thousands of farmers belonging to various unions, along with members of various NGOs, participated in a “Chetawani Rally”at Zira grain market, following the call given by the members of Sanjha Morcha. Morcha members have been sitting on dharna outside the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village for the past eight months.
Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of the village, claimed no official orders had come after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of the factory. “It has been more than two months, but still we have not received any written orders regarding the closure. Neither the government has cancelled the FIRs which were registered against the villagers nor has it done anything regarding our properties which were attached by the court,” said Gurmail, adding that the representatives of all the farm unions had decided to intensify the protest at the state level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...