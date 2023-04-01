Zira liquor factory: Morcha threatens to intensify protest

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 31

Thousands of farmers belonging to various unions, along with members of various NGOs, participated in a “Chetawani Rally”at Zira grain market, following the call given by the members of Sanjha Morcha. Morcha members have been sitting on dharna outside the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village for the past eight months.

Gurmail Singh, sarpanch of the village, claimed no official orders had come after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of the factory. “It has been more than two months, but still we have not received any written orders regarding the closure. Neither the government has cancelled the FIRs which were registered against the villagers nor has it done anything regarding our properties which were attached by the court,” said Gurmail, adding that the representatives of all the farm unions had decided to intensify the protest at the state level.

