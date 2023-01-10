More benefits for para athletes: Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today said para sportsmen/women would get cash prizes and benefits in the new sports policy being prepared by the Bhagwant Mann government.

He said this after meeting with paralympic medallist and Indian para powerlifting coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu and silver medalist of World Powerlifting Championship Paramjit Kumar here.

Congratulating Paramjit Kumar for winning a medal in the World Championships in Dubai recently, Meet Hayer expressed hope that he would shine in this year’s Para Asian Games and next year’s Paralympic Games as well.

