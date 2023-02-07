More citizen services to go online in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

The government will bring more citizen services on its online platform to further strengthen the citizens’ services in Punjab as well as strengthen the deployment of IT personnel in departments.

This was decided at the 38th meeting of the Executive Committee of the Punjab State eGovernance Society (PSeGS) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua.

The Executive Committee also decided to engage the services of a consultant on an outsourcing basis for bringing reforms in government processes for ease of citizens as well as to work on reduction of compliance burden in line with directions given by the Centre. Sources in the government say that Naval Aggarwal could be appointed as the consultant. He drew the Opposition ire for being present at official meetings.

A spokesperson said the PSeGS had been tasked with bringing major reforms in service delivery and would cover all services notified under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability Act. It was pointed out that 430 services were being delivered from Sewa Kendras and 93 being delivered online portal.