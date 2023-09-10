More contraband seized in Pak consignment case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, September 9

The Punjab Police have seized an additional 12 kg of heroin from the two locations (6 kg each) pinpointed by arrested drug trafficker identified as Malkiat Singh alias Kali at his village Tendi Wala in Ferozepur, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

He said the development came two days after the Jalandhar Rural Police had arrested Malkiat after seizing 9 kg heroin from his possession. Now, the total heroin seizure from Malkiat is 21 kg.

This seizure is yet another tranche of the 50kg heroin consignment, which was fetched by three swimmers from Pakistan on Malkiat’s directions.

Police teams have seized 43.5kg heroin after arresting at least five drug smugglers, including a swimmer identified as Joga Singh. The search is on to nab the remaining two swimmers— identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Rangi and Gurwinder Singh.

#Ferozepur #Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police