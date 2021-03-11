More plaints pour in against Dharamsot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Days after the arrest of ex-Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and his two aides under the Prevention of Corruption Act, more complaints against the former are reaching the Vigilance Bureau.

The ex-minister is facing the allegation of receiving kickbacks through his close aides for giving approval in different cases. Based on the interrogation of the ex-minister’s aide, the VB is proceeding further.

Sources said the VB was verifying the complaints against the minister and his aides.

Meanwhile, Conservator of Forests, South, Vishal Chauhan said he was unnecessarily being dragged in the case as he neither had any link nor had his name figured in the FIR against the ex-minister. “I rather took strong action against the person carving out plots as farmhouses in Katoran and Masol villages.”