More plaints pour in against Dharamsot

Chandigarh, June 9
Days after the arrest of ex-Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and his two aides under the Prevention of Corruption Act, more complaints against the former are reaching the Vigilance Bureau.
The ex-minister is facing the allegation of receiving kickbacks through his close aides for giving approval in different cases. Based on the interrogation of the ex-minister’s aide, the VB is proceeding further.
Sources said the VB was verifying the complaints against the minister and his aides.
Meanwhile, Conservator of Forests, South, Vishal Chauhan said he was unnecessarily being dragged in the case as he neither had any link nor had his name figured in the FIR against the ex-minister. “I rather took strong action against the person carving out plots as farmhouses in Katoran and Masol villages.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...