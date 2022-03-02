More plan to exit northeastern city

Abohar/Sriganganagar, March 1
Hours before Naveen Shekharappa from Karnataka’s Haveri was killed in Kharkiv, most of the Ukrainian citizens had moved out of the city to safer places, claimed Charu Ojha, a stranded student from Sriganganagar. “Indian students are living under compulsion,” Charu said.
“There was heavy firing on Monday night 6 km away. Around 2,400 students are staying in the city. After the incident, Indian students have decided to leave Kharkiv. I am being accompanied by Anmol of Fazilka, and Abhay and Naman Bansal from Naraingarh,” she said.
Indian students have started sharing lists of drivers in Ukraine and Poland. Phone numbers of cabbies ferrying people from Lviv to the borders, schedule of trains and an advisory on how to board special trains are also being circulated. Some have posted pictures of their train journey. — OC
Situation grim
We are leaving for the Hungarian border by train as the situation is said to be bad on the Polish and Romanian borders. Charu Ojha, Stranded student
