More social welfare schemes in pipeline, CM tells Dhuri villagers

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 17

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday met residents of various villages in his Dhuri constituency and redressed their grievances. He announced that the complaint redressal system would be made robust in the coming days and more social welfare schemes would be launched.

“If Congress leaders have not done anything wrong, why are they so scared even on the issuance of summons by the Vigilance Bureau (VB)? Like other governments, we are not targeting anyone just for political reasons as the VB is registering cases after thorough investigations. Corrupt will not be spared any cost,” said Mann.

The CM met residents of Kandhargarh Chhanna, Mana, Burj Sodha, Burja Gohra, Jakhla and Sherpur Sodhian villages at Meemsa village. Residents of Rudgarh, Changli, Kalera, Isapur and Farwahi villages met the CM at Katron. Residents of Kila Hakima, Batuha, Nat, Kumbadwal and Dhandiwal villages met the CM at Balian village. The CM interacted with residents, took their complaints and also directed officials concerned for speedy redressal.

“We have already clarified that each penny of state residents will be utilised wisely. Our government has taken many pro-people initiatives during the first year. Many social welfare schemes are in the pipeline. Though complaints are redressed properly by our officials, I have come to meet residents,” the CM said.

He also said that those involved in the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib would face legal action.

“I have been visiting various parts of Punjab and meeting people as I used to do before becoming the CM. I will not leave any stone unturned for the development of state. Residents know the difference between me and earlier CMs, who did not come out of their homes and offices,” said Mann.