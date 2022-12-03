More trouble for officials of Punjab Technical Education Dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

More trouble is in the offing for officials of the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training in the ongoing Vigilance Bureau (VB) probe into anomalies in admissions to private pharmacy colleges and the conduct of exams in two-year diploma courses for academic years 2019-20 to 2021-22.

The Vigilance, in its recent communication to the Technical Education Department, has sought the complete official record of action taken in cases of mass copying since 2020, besides details of first-year pharmacy students who were promoted to second year in violation of the rules and complete details of students who had passed Class XII from boards outside the state. The officials involved in the decision-making would also be questioned.

A large number of students had reportedly obtained Class X and XII certificates from dubious and unrecognised boards located outside the state. The instructions of the Medical Education and Research Department to the Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training and the Pharmacy Council were ignored. They were asked to disaffiliate private pharmacy colleges which had admitted students who possessed school certificates from unapproved boards. The department has already been told to keep the answer sheets of three academic sessions in safe custody.