 More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black : The Tribune India

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black


Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Sangrur, April 6

In more trouble for farmers, flattened wheat crop has started turning black at some places in Punjab. Farmers fear it may be a fungus attack. Agriculture officials are visiting affected fields while farmers have demanded quick release of financial aid for the loss caused by the recent rain and hailstorm.

“First the roots turned black due to waterlogging and now plants have also started turning black. Green fungus is also there as we failed to remove rainwater,” said Megh Singh, a farmer from Mangwal village.

Field reports awaited

Based on field reports, we will relax the norms for procurement. —A senior officer

Another farmer, Labh Singh, said after rain and strong winds flattened wheat crop and caused waterlogging, plants had lost grain too.

“The grain has shrunk and there is no possibility of its recovery. Many farmers are hoping against hope, but the fact is we have lost our crop,” he said.

During a visit to various fields at Thalesa, Mangwal and Bhalwan, farmers said the Punjab Government should take quick steps to compensate them. In the Moonak area too, BKU (Ugrahan) leader Rinku Moonak said wheat had turned black in low-lying areas.

“Wheat has turned black in low-lying areas only. We are assessing the crop loss,” said Harbans Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Sangrur.

Meanwhile, due to the huge damage to the wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana, the Union Government’s estimate of a record wheat production of 112.8 million tonnes this year was unlikely to be achieved, sources said. They said 16 of the 23 districts in Punjab had reported crop damage.

In the wake of the damage to the wheat crop just before harvesting, the Punjab and Haryana governments have urged the Centre to relax the procurement norms. The Centre has already sent teams to major wheat-producing states, including Punjab and Haryana. “Based on the field reports, we will relax the norms for procurement. Teams are collecting samples from Punjab and Haryana. We will get the reports by Sunday,” said a senior officer.

Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, said, “There will be only a marginal loss in the overall production in the country as the damage to the crop in Punjab and Haryana will be compensated by the bumper production in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The major impact of the inclement weather will be on the quality, not quantity, of wheat.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

2
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

3
Business

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

5
Delhi

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

6
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

7
Chandigarh

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

9
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

10
J & K

Sonia Gandhi had made up her mind to let Mufti continue as J-K CM in 2005, I put my foot down: Karan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

On course to root out graft: PM

On course to root out graft: PM

Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Oppn

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Oppn

Govt doesn’t walk the talk on democracy, says Kharge

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

IMF Chief: Global growth to be less than 3%

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

AAP names ex-Cong leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister