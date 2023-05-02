Morinda sacrilege: Autopsy of accused carried out at government hospital in Patiala, body remains unclaimed till late evening

Ravneet Singh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

The body of Morinda Gurdwara sacrilege accused Jasvir Singh, who died at civil hospital in Mansa on Monday, was brought to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for postmortem on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the Rajindra Hospital said they had formed a three-member board of doctors to carry out the post-mortem.

The sacrilege incident accused was lodged in Mansa Jail, where he complained of breathing problem.

He was taken to the civil hospital, where he died on Monday evening. The whole incident had already led to uproar among Sikh community in the state.

Meanwhile, no one from the family of the deceased claimed the body till Tuesday afternoon.

Police kept tight-lipped regarding the proceedings in the mortuary.

Dr Harnam Singh Reikhi, medical superintendent at Rajindra Hospital, said he had formed a three-member committee of doctors to carry out the post-mortem.

Judicial Magistrate of Mansa, Harpreet Singh, also reached the mortuary to oversee the post-mortem process.

Late evening, police officials said no one from the man’s family had come to claim the body. Patiala DSP Sanjeev Singla said, “The dead-body has not been claimed by his family members. It has been kept at the hospital’s mortuary for it to be claimed by the family members”.

