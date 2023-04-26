 Morinda Sacrilege: Two sewadars booked for ‘misguiding’ public : The Tribune India

Morinda Sacrilege: Two sewadars booked for ‘misguiding’ public

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Morinda, April 25

A day after the sacrilege incident at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib the local police have booked two ‘sewadars’ of the gurdwara for allegedly misguiding people about the incident.

The suspects have been identified as Parmatama Singh and Jassa Singh. The police said people were enraged over their actions.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said a case under Section 153 and 34 IPC has been registered against them after it was found that they had been claiming on electronic media that there was no such incident even as the incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the gurdwara.

The SGPC has formed two committees to look into the incident, which had caused widespread protests in the area, but following these developments, the protesters agreed to lift the dharnas outside the police station and elsewhere in the town. — TNS

Conspiracy to divide punjabis: SAD

  • SAD chief Sukhbir Badal demanded a high-level probe “a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the series of provocative incidents and developments in Punjab in recent months, especially since the announcement of Jalandhar bypoll”
  • The SGPC on the other hand issued an advisory, asking the general public to desist from posting videos and pictures of the incident on social media as it would only hurt Sikh sentiments

