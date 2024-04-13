Morinda sugar mill achieves highest recovery

Ropar, April 12
The Morinda Cooperative Sugar Mill has achieved 10.38 per cent of sugar recovery during crushing season of 2023-24. Claiming it to be the highest among all sugar mills of Punjab as well as neighbouring state of Haryana, the Morinda mill management has said that a total of 28.07 lakh tonne of sugarcane was brought by farmers at the mill during this season.
General manager Arvinder Pal Singh Kairon said that the mill has already paid Rs 7,67,680 to the farmers till March 4 against purchase of sugarcane during current crushing season which ended on April 8. The balance payment will also be made by mill to farmers in due course, the general manager added.
Mill’s board of directors’ chairman Khushal Singh and vice chairman Sukhwinder Singh Mundian said that the machinery of the mill has become obsolete. Had it been modernised, the output would have been much better than the current numbers, they said.
