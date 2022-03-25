Most officers in CMO unchanged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

In a departure from the norm, the new dispensation has so far retained most of the officers in the Chief Minister’s Office. While A Venu Prasad was appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary to the CM last week, a new Deputy Principal Secretary to the CM is set to be appointed.

GS Sodhi, Deputy Principal Secretary to CM, today proceeded on deputation to the Chandigarh Administration. He is among four PCS officers from Punjab who have proceeded on deputation to the UT Administration. The others are OSD to Chief Secretary AS Bhatti, HS Brar and Nitish Singla.

KK Yadav and Ravi Bhagat, both Special Principal Secretaries to the CM, and Jatinder Jorwal and Shauqat Ahmad Parray, both Additional Principal Secretary to the CM, will continue in the CMO for the time being. Interestingly, the erstwhile office of the PS to CM has been converted into a studio room, where all video messages of the CM Bhagwant Mann are recorded for dissemination through the social media. —

#a venu prasad #bhagwant mann