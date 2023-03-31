 Most Sikhs in Canada don’t want Khalistan: Herb Dhaliwal : The Tribune India

Most Sikhs in Canada don’t want Khalistan: Herb Dhaliwal

Former Canadian minister in Chandigarh on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 30

Most of the Sikhs in Canada don’t want any Khalistan, said Canada’s first cabinet minister of Indian origin Herb Dhaliwal during an interview with The Tribune correspondent here today.

Replying to a question on the noises against the Indian government, particularly in the Canadian media on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, the former minister said, “The demand for Khalistan comes from very small and insignificant groups that have their own purposes.”

A former minister for National Revenue, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean and Minister for Natural Resources between 1997 and 2003, Dhaliwal said, “I have said even before that instead of Khalistan, there is a palpable demand for punishing those behind the 1984 riots. I had raised the issue with former Prime Ministers IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The wounds of the 1984 riots have not yet healed. People want answers.”

Replying to the incidents of India’s High Commission in Ottawa cancelling its event last week when protesters wielding swords came in response to rumours of the arrest of fugitive Amritpal Singh, Dhaliwal said, “These flags, definitely, don’t reflect the voice of the majority.”

Talking about a heavy rush of Indian students, particularly Punjabis, to Canada, the former cabinet minister, said, “Youngsters are moving to Canada, Australia, the UK, the USA and other places because there are very few opportunities here. There are reports of students being fleeced by certain fake institutes abroad. However, the situation is also a reflection of the desperation among students here. Improvement of the existing system is the only way ahead.”

Dhaliwal feels, “Youngsters, born and brought up in Canada, don’t feel any pull from the land of their ancestors. They love travelling to Machu Picchu, Mexico and European countries instead. Traffic rush and poor sanitary conditions are the biggest drawbacks they quote for not agreeing to travel to India.”

Accepting that there has been a reduction in welfare projects initiated by the NRIs in their land, Dhaliwal said, “On an initiative of the Indo-Canadian Friendship Society of British, headed by Gurdev Singh Gill, we did launch a pilot project of improving sanitation, sewerage and pavers in 20 villages. Beside donations from Canada, Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal governments provided matching grants for our project.”

Punish those behind 1984 riots

I have said even before that instead of Khalistan, there is a palpable demand for punishing those behind the 1984 riots. I had raised the issue with former Prime Ministers IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The wounds of the 1984 riots have not yet healed. People want answers. — Herb Dhaliwal, ex-minister, Canada

