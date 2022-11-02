Mother, childcare centre in Phagwara

Phagwara, November 1
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday inaugurated a mother and childcare centre at the local Sub-Divisional Hospital here.
He said efforts were being made to equip the government hospitals with modern facilities. A massive recruitment drive had been started to fill the vacant posts in the Health Department, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fair market access only way forward: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet
Says better connectivity in region need of hour
At Rs 1.52L crore, October GST kitty 2nd-highest ever
Barring Delhi & J&K, north Indian states see uptick