Mother of two gangraped, dies

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 20

A woman, who was “forcibly” taken to Bathinda from a village in Hanumangarh district three days back, died on way to the hospital yesterday.

As her mother alleged that she was gangraped, the police today registered a case against three persons.

In her complaint, the deceased’s mother alleged that Sawan Khan of Kikkarwali village forcibly took her daughter, who was married and had two children, three days back to Bathinda and raped her. Later, Khan asked Mani Singh and Mukesh Chhimpa, residents of Badopal village, to drop her to her village but both allegedly raped her on the way. Her condition, on return, was critical. When she was being taken to hospital, she died, the mother said.

DSP Pushpender Singhsaid the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

