Mother, son arrested for blackmailing ex-official

Abohar, March 16

The police in Abohar have arrested a woman and her son on the complaint of a retired reader from district court for allegedly blackmailing him by threatening to implicate him in a false case of rape.

Officials said today that a case was registered under Sections 389 and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vikramjeet and his mother Sunita Rani; Shalu of Sadulshahar in Sriganganagar; Angrez Singh and his wife Veerpal Kaur of village Thandewala in Muktsar; and two unknown persons. Police have arrested Vikramjit and Sunita Rani in this case.

The complainant Balwinder Singh, resident of Panjpir Nagar, said that he had served as reader in the district court. About a week ago, a girl identifying herself as Shalu made a phone call and said that her husband lives in Australia and her in-laws harass her a lot. To get rid of them, she sought his help and requested to come to her house.

According to the FIR, on the afternoon of March 12, when Balwinder went to the said girl’s house in Sunder Nagri, she took him inside, took off her own clothes and allegedly asked him to have physical relations with her. Fearing trouble, when he tried to run away, a woman came in and threatened to implicate him in a false rape case claiming that she had clicked photographs and video. She forced him to transfer Rs 18,000 via UPI from his phone and demanded over Rs 1 lakh. The ex-official, however, managed to flee.

The Abohar police were in search of other suspects in the case.

